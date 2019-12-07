Ohio priest accused of having child pornography set to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOWK) – A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest who is accused of having child pornography is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
Authorities arrested the Rev. Robert McWilliams on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville. He’s charged with possessing child pornography and possessing criminal tools.
The Cleveland diocese says investigators took a cellphone, iPad and laptop that belonged to McWilliams during a raid of the priest’s office and where he lived. McWilliams is being held in jail and hasn’t made any statements since his arrest.
Court records don’t indicate whether he has any attorney.
