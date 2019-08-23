Ohio prison employee arrested, allegedly made list of co-workers to shoot

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee of Madison Correctional Institution has resigned from his position and is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot other employees.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to Madison Correctional Institution Wednesday after 21-year-old Chace Dobbs allegedly said he had a list of co-workers he was going to shoot. Dobbs gave a trooper consent to search his vehicle, in which the trooper found a loaded .38-caliber pistol and an unloaded .22 pistol.

Dobbs was taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing.

Jeff Noble, warden of Madison Correctional Institution, said Dobbs worked in the facility’s mailroom.

“Please be advised there are allegations concerning Chace Dobbs, mailroom clerk, yesterday. He has resigned is employment at this institution,” Noble said in a statement to NBC4.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections confirmed Dobb’s resignation and said the matter is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dobbs is being held at Tri-County Regional Jail. His first court appearance has not been scheduled at this time.