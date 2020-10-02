Ohio reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, October 2, a total of 156,809 (+1,495) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,905 (+88) deaths and 15,688 (+82) hospitalizations.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be talking to the media at 3 p.m., Friday, to discuss President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, DeWine and Husted both released statements offering prayers and well wishes to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive.

During Thursday’s regular briefing, DeWine expressed concern that the positivity rate in the state may be on the rise again.

“We’re watching that,” We don’t know if it’s a long-term trend.”

Delaware County is no longer at level 3 in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map. In central Ohio, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ross and Union counties are all level 2. Madison, Fayette, and Ross counties moved up from level 1 last week.

In southwest Ohio, Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties are at level 3.

Franklin County has dropped out of the top 20 counties for highest occurrence in the state.

Husted brought on Dr. Abigail Norris-Turner from Ohio State, who told of an effort on behalf of the state Department of Health to create a benchmark tracking the spread of the virus in the state.

Her group worked to calculate two estimates, on those who currently had COVID-19 and who had had it already. The results were in line with similar national studies, she said.

“Some hundreds of thousands have had COVID, and millions are still susceptible to COVID,” she said.

She also spoke about efforts to determine whether a person could contract COVID-19 a second time, which remains largely unclear.

“COVID-19 continues to surprise,” Norris-Turner said. “We shouldn’t make any optimstic or pessimistic predictions.”

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.

