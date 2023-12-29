GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio could become the next U.S. state to pass a transgender restrictions law if House Bill 68 goes into effect, but for now, the bill has been vetoed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The “Saving Adolescents From Experimentation” Bill, or Safe Bill, would ban transgender student athletes from playing in girls’ and women’s sports, as well as prevent gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors. The latter includes care options including puberty blockers and hormone replacement.

The Safe Bill could still go into effect if a three-fifths vote from both the Ohio House and Senate override Governor DeWine’s veto.

Ohioans are divided on the bill.

Bethany Adamson says she believes receiving gender-affirming treatment should be a decision made by families, not the government.

“Any legislation coming from the government that restricts the rights of anybody within the LGBTQ+ community to be extremely concerning,” Adamson said. “We live in a modern world where our legislature needs to account for those people because they exist.”

A Gallipolis resident who wished to remain anonymous said they think minors are not old enough to make decisions on their gender identities.

“That’s the way God made you. God made you that way. You should be that way,” the person said.

Randy Christian is a co-ed coach in Gallipolis, and says he thinks minors need to grow up before they consider their own gender identities.

“I don’t like to see parents that are pulling them in that direction. Let the child develop,” Christian said. “If they want to make that decision later on as an adult, that’s okay.”

Christian also says he thinks that banning transgender athletes from competing would do right in the name of competitive balance.

Adamson opposes that stance, saying the bill would stand in the way of equal opportunity.

“They’re approaching it from an angle that is not scientific, it’s purely ideological,” Adamson said. “They’re approaching it from an angle under a disguise that it’s helping children, it’s harming children.”

If the Ohio State Legislature overrides the governor’s veto, Ohio would join more than 20 states that have already enacted restrictive laws targeting transgender minors.