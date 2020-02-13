Ohio roads closed due to high water

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Transportation have closed several roads in three Ohio counties due to high water.

Closed roadways located in Scioto County include, SR 239 at United States Highway 52; SR 73, where it passes under SR 852 west of Portsmouth; and SR 73, just west of Portsmouth.

Lawrence County roads closed due to high water include, SR 93 near SR 373; SR 650, one mile north of Hanging Rock; SR 650, between Little Pine Creek and Kellys Mill Roads; and the City of Ironton raised its flood gates, McPherson Avenue remains open to maintain access to U.S. Hwy. 52.

Jackson County roads closed to high water include, SR 233, south of Oak Hill near the Gallia County Line.

ODOT advises motorists to never cross water over a roadway.

