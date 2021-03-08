Ohio rolls out central scheduling portal for COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Officials said they expected to deliver approximately 2500 second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the site Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s Department of Health has launched a website designed to simplify the process of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

The site, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, allows users to search by city or ZIP code for local providers and then click through to their site to schedule an appointment.

Gov. Mike DeWine said a month ago that the state was in the process of developing the scheduling portal.

“What we would hope is a seamless experience where someone can go on online and put in the ZIP Code, put in their county,” DeWine said on Feb. 4. “It would come up (with) the places that have been incorporated into that system and it would tell you which ones have vaccine available for the week.”

The state-run site gives users one place where they can check who is providing vaccinations in their area instead of checking with multiple providers on their platforms.