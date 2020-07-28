Ohio Sales tax holiday set for second weekend in August

Ohio

Items used for back to school will be exempt from sales tax in Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: jayk7/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is set August 7-9.

The incentive runs from 12 a.m. Friday, August 7 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less
  • Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Department’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions available in its FAQ Section. You can also call the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS