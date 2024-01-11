SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — From 2011 to 2021, Ohio saw around a 43% increase in human trafficking prosecutions, according to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

In southern Ohio, 13 News has reported multiple human trafficking arrests over the years. This includes Portsmouth Attorney Michael Mearan in 2020, five men in Scioto and Lawrence Counties in 2022, and three more people in Wheelersburg in 2023.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Justice Statistics, across the state, a total of 2,027 people were referred to U.S. attorneys for human trafficking offenses in 2021, a 49% increase from 2011. The number of people prosecuted for human trafficking has also more than doubled from 2011 to 2021, from 729 persons to 1,672 persons.

As for the victims in these cases, according to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, there are currently 25 different anti-trafficking coalitions in the Buckeye State dedicated to helping the victims and survivors.

Two of those coalitions are based in Southern Ohio, “Appalachian Voices Unite” in Scioto County and “Gallia County CRP Human Trafficking Collaborative” in Gallia County.

For anyone who is a victim or survivor in need of help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 888-373-7888. Representatives are available 24/7.