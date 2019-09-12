Ohio school changes policy after denying student birthday meal due to negative balance

GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school district that denied a student a birthday lunch due to a negative account balance has announced changes to its lunch policy.
WKYC-TV reports 9-year-old Jefferson Sharpnack’s hot lunch was taken away from him at Green Primary School last week.
Sharpnack’s grandmother Diane Bailey says he was given a cheese sandwich instead.
Green Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Miller posted a response to the incident on social media Monday.
In the post, Miller said all students enrolled in pre-K-12 will receive the standard lunch regardless of their account balance.
He said the school is “sensitive to the financial hardship families incur” due to the cost of school breakfasts and lunches.
