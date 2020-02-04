Ohio school gets therapy puppy

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (CNN) – A school in Ohio has a new therapy puppy.

Odin is a 12-week-old sheepadoodle, But, he’s more than just an adorable face. The little guy has a big job at Labrae Local Schools.

His handler Chad Kiser hopes the school might someday expand the program and bring in more dogs.

“We thought it could help with our social-emotional learning and our anxieties. It helps kids open up a little bit. They’re a little bit more comfortable around the animals, able to talk about their feelings a little bit more.”

