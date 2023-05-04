UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s car was stolen from his garage last Wednesday, according to the Upper Arlington Division of Police. The vehicle was later located just down the street, police say.

The secretary’s wife, Lauren LaRose, called 911 just before 4:20 a.m. on April 26 and said a burglary was in progress in the family’s garage. When officers arrived on scene, she told them her husband’s Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen, according to a police incident document obtained by Nexstar’s NBC4.

The garage door was likely not closed by accident, according to Upper Arlington police.

The missing car held a garage door opener, credit card, campaign materials, and keys and a work ID inside. When police found the car around the corner, the credit card was still missing — and the document did not say whether they recovered other stolen property of Ohio’s election overseer.

LaRose has served as Ohio’s secretary of state since 2019 after a tenure in the Ohio General Assembly, and the 44-year-old has also long been rumored to be eying a 2024 U.S. Senate run — for incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seat.

A spokesperson for LaRose told NBC4 the details of the incident document were accurate, but declined to comment further on the April 26 incident.