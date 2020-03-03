Ohio Senate panel OKs bill banning telemedicine abortions

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Senators in Ohio are nearing a vote on a bill banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions after the measure cleared committee last week.

Supporters say a doctor should physically be present when women take mifepristone for a chemical abortion to assure safety and answer questions.

Opponents argue women seeking abortions already must visit a clinic for counseling and an ultrasound 24 hours before the procedure.

The abortion medication is taken from home on the second day, while connected online with a clinician.

Wednesday’s vote sends the bill to the full Senate for a vote.

