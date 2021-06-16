OH Senate set to approve legalized sports betting

A betting board lists the odds on college basketball games in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 8, 2019, the last year the March Madness tournament was held. The American Gaming Association predicts 47 million people will bet on this year’s tournament, about the same as two years ago. But 8% fewer plan to fill out brackets pools because many offices remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The Ohio Senate is ready to approve legislation that would bring legalized sports betting to the state.

The proposal would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums. The legislation up for a vote Wednesday also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Senate was also poised to approve another sports-related measure that would let college athletes earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses.