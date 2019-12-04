Live Now
Pres. Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Ohio sheriff looking for man with distinctive tattoo

Ohio

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Marietta, Ohio are looking for a man with a pothead tattoo on his head. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately. Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address. His last known address was in Belpree, Ohio.

Other tattoos include:

  • Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eyebrows
  • Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
  • Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
  • Back – Cross
  • Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
  • Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
  • Arm, right – ½ sleeve
  • Arm, left – ½ sleeve
  • Neck – Cross w/Crown

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events