Ohio sheriff looking for man with distinctive tattoo

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Marietta, Ohio are looking for a man with a pothead tattoo on his head. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately. Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address. His last known address was in Belpree, Ohio.

Other tattoos include:

Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eyebrows

Fingers, left hand – “LONE”

Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”

Back – Cross

Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades

Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Arm, right – ½ sleeve

Arm, left – ½ sleeve

Neck – Cross w/Crown

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.