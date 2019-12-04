Ohio sheriff looking for man with distinctive tattoo

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Marietta, Ohio are looking for a man with a pothead tattoo on his head. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.
The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately. Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address. His last known address was in Belpree, Ohio.
Other tattoos include:
- Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eyebrows
- Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
- Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
- Back – Cross
- Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
- Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
- Arm, right – ½ sleeve
- Arm, left – ½ sleeve
- Neck – Cross w/Crown
