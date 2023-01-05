DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is seeking $150,000 from several sports betting companies statewide for false advertising.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission is taking action against BETMGM, LLC (BetMGM), American Wagering, Inc. (Caesars) and Crown OH Gaming, LLC (DraftKings) for violations of Ohio law and administrative rules pertaining to advertising and promotions, according to a Jan. 5 release.

“The sports gaming industry has received multiple reminders of the rules and standards for advertising and promotions, yet continues to disregard Ohio law. These repeated violations leave the Commission no choice but to pursue administrative action to bring operators into compliance,” Matthew Schuler, Executive Director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said.

“The Commission takes responsible gambling seriously – and expects the industry to value the same.”

BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings, or their affiliate marketer, all ran sports gaming advertisements that violated provisions that required them to clearly contain a message designed to prevent problem gambling, as well as a helpline number to help access resources, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

In addition, all three companies advertised promotions or bonuses described as “free” or “risk-free” when patrons were required to incur a loss or risk their own money to obtain the promotion, the release states.

Commission rules on promotions and bonuses prohibit the use of the word or phrase “free” or “risk-free” in sports gaming promotions where a patron must spend their own funds to obtain the promotional value.

The Commission is seeking a $150,000 fine from each company as well as remedial action to ensure personnel is trained in all applicable laws, rules and policies relevant to sports gaming advertising and promotions.

Fines levied by the Commission regarding sports gaming are deposited into the Sports Gaming Revenue Fund.