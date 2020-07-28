Ohio Stadium capacity could be reduced 80% for upcoming season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Capacity inside Ohio Stadium this fall for Ohio State football games will be near 20%, according to a letter sent to season ticket holder stated.

Associate Athletics Director said Jerry Emig confirmed that letters are being sent to season ticket holders with information about how the season will look.

In addition to the reduced capacity, seats will be spaced out, face coverings will be required, and there will be no tailgating or Skull Session, the letter said.

The official stadium capacity is 102,780. The largest crowd recorded was during the November 26, 2016 game versus Michigan at 110,045.

The football season is still to be determined on the team website. All out of conference games were canceled by the Big Ten, and conference games’ dates and times still read TBA.