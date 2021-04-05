Ohio ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law Starts Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) – A new gun law will start in Ohio on Tuesday, April 6.

The ‘Stand Your Ground’ law removes the “duty to retreat” requirement before a gun owner can use lethal force in self-defense.

The proposal expands the places someone can fire a gun from the person’s home and vehicle to anywhere the person has a legal right to be.

Senate Bill 175 passed with Republican support in December and was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on January 4.

Governor DeWine released this statement after signing the bill into law in January:

“I have always believed that it is vital that law-abiding citizens have the right to legally protect themselves when confronted with a life-threatening situation. While campaigning for Governor, I expressed my support for removing the ambiguity in Ohio’s self-defense law, and Senate Bill 175 accomplishes this goal.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R)