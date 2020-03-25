Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal crash in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Troopers say as a 1995 GMC Jimmy driven by Jason A. Stamper, 36, of Pedro traveled northbound on Ohio State Route 93 near milepost 23, he traveled into the opposite lane and collided with a 2005 Dodge Durango, driven by Roger D. Miller, 24, of Oak Hill.

Medical officials transported Stamper, who according to troopers was not wearing his safety belt at the time, to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Medical officials transported Miller to Cabell-Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m., March 25, according to police.

The Decatur Fire Department, Washington Township, Madison-Jefferson Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and to not drive distracted.

