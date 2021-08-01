Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found dead while on duty

FINDLAY, OH (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is grieving the loss of an officer who died while on duty.

In a Facebook post, OSHP says Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski was found dead on Saturday at the Findlay Post.

Sergeant Ulinski joined the patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th academy class.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted a response to the tragedy ordering all U.S and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

The cause of his death is not reported at this time.

