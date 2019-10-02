Ohio State identifies nearly 1,500 instances of abuse by Dr. Strauss

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has acknowledged nearly 1,500 incidents of rape or fondling related to Dr. Richard Strauss.

The numbers were released in OSU’s annual campus crime report.

This year’s reports include an extra category for rape and sexual assault accusations related to Dr. Richard Strauss. The Clery Act requires universities to count incidents in the year they were reported, not when they happened.

The university recorded 30 rape reports and 992 fondling reports related to Strauss in 2018. An additional 437 reports of fondling and 17 reports of rape have been reported in 2019, bringing the total to 1,429 fondling reports and 47 rape reports.

Strauss’ abuse from decades ago was the subject of an independent investigation by Perkins Coie announced last year by Ohio State. The findings detailed acts of sexual abuse against at least 177 former students and concluded that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.

Because the Clery Act counts incidents in the year they were reported rather than the year in which they occurred, additional Strauss-related incidents could be included for the next several years.

The university also released a new version of the May Perkins Coie report that contains newly-unredated information from the Ohio Medical Board.

The university’s Task Force on Sexual Abuse has been convened to review recent sexual abuse cases and identify educational tools and best practices for fostering a culture of awareness and compliance in higher education.

Specifically, the task force is charged with:

Compiling a background summary of known instances of sexual abuse that have occurred at institutions of higher education, with particular emphasis on those that have become known within the last 10 years

Distilling and categorizing common elements or themes that emerge from the historical summary, focusing specifically on identifying and understanding the particular challenges and cultural barriers that may exist in college departments of athletics or in the clinical medical enterprise that could affect sexual abuse reporting

Identifying educational tools and practices for enhancing a culture of awareness and compliance

Identifying best practices focused on assisting reporting and developing pathways to action on college campuses

Identifying best practices regarding sustainable mechanisms for support and recovery

The task force is chaired by Alan Michaels, JD, professor and dean emeritus of Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law. Additional members include: