Ohio State issues safety notice after fatal shooting near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after an early morning fatal shooting near campus.

According to a release from the university, Columbus police were called to the 200 block of E. 15th Avenue, at about 3:40 a.m., Tuesday, on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dell Fields Jr., 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fields was taken to the OSU Wexner Medical Center where he later died.

Police say a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The safety notice states the victim is not affiliated with Ohio State.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.