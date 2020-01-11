COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024. Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 of Interfraternity Council’s members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation for their behavior earlier that year.
The three suspended chapters previously had been placed on disciplinary probation in recent years for various violations.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Memphis mother of 8 shot dead with her children in car’s backseat
- Ohio State suspends three fraternities for various violations
- Kentucky woman charged with murder in possible dog mauling
- Lawmakers say new food stamps plan would make it harder for veterans to qualify
- Kentucky State Police seek help finding escaped inmate
- Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27
- Man arrested on federal warrants in Huntington
- Off-road racers off all ages kick up the mud for ‘Battle in the Barn’
- Police investigating shots fired in Roane County
- Boyd County is labeled as high intense drug trafficking area