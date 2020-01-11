Ohio State suspends three fraternities for various violations

File-This May 18, 2019, file photo shows a pedestrians passing through The Ohio State University’s student union in Columbus, Ohio. Lawyers for men suing Ohio State University over decades-old alleged sexual misconduct by a team doctor say the growing number of accusers has topped 300. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024. Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 of Interfraternity Council’s members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation for their behavior earlier that year.

The three suspended chapters previously had been placed on disciplinary probation in recent years for various violations.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories