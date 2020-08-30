Ohio teen injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident

LOGAN, OH (WOWK) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a teen was hit by a car on Saturday, August 29th.

It happened around 5 PM on Middlefork Road near Bailor Rd. According to state troopers, 57 year old Jerry Crace of Canal Winchester, OH was riding a motorcycle on Middlefork Rd when he struck a thirteen year old who was riding his bicycle southbound on Middlefork Rd.

The child was transported to Children’s hospital by Air Evac for his injuries. Crace and his passenger were both uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by the Laurelville Fire Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, and Air Evac.