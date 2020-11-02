Ohio to begin accepting applications for $400M in relief for small businesses, low-income residents, more

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The state is scheduled to start accepting applications for more than $400 million in pandemic relief for small businesses, low-income residents, bars and restaurants, and more.

Starting Monday, the Ohio Development Services Agency website will begin accepting applications to distribute $419.5 million in CARES Act funding for a variety of businesses, organizations, and individuals hit hard by the pandemic.

According to a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the package of more than $419.5 million includes $125 million in grants to small businesses with 25 employees or less. The money will help businesses pay for a variety of expenses, including rents or mortgages, utilities, salaries for employees and contractors, business supplies or equipment, and other costs.

Additionally, $50 million will go to 47 community action agencies to provide rent, mortgage, and water or sewer assistance to Ohioans in need. The money can be used to help Ohioans pay outstanding balanced dating back to April 1 of this year.

Residents behind on their bills with an annual household income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines ($52,400 for a household of four) will be eligible for assistance. Starting Nov. 2, Ohioans can apply for assistance through their local community action agency, a list of which is available here.

The administration will also designate $37.5 million of CARES Act funding for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund. The money will be available for Ohio restaurants and bars struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and limited in the full use of their liquor permit.

Businesses with an on-premise consumption permit will be eligible to receive $2,500 per location. Businesses need to have an active on-premise permit as of the close of business on Oct. 23, 2020.

The package also calls for $62 million for rural and critical access hospitals as the response continues for the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding may be applied to additional costs associated with the ongoing pandemic, including various safety measures, and the purchase of critical PPE for first responders.

It also includes $100 million in CARES Act funding for higher education. This funding will support critical COVID-19-related services provided at Ohio’s universities and colleges, including expanding testing for students, faculty, and staff, and mental health services.

In addition, $25 million CARES Act funding will be designated for nonprofits, and $20 million to support Ohio’s world-class arts organizations. These funds will be used for costs incurred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

All businesses and organizations can begin the application process at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ohio Development Services Agency website by clicking here.

Low-income individuals seeking aid are encouraged to get in contact with their local Community Action Agency, a list of which is available here.

