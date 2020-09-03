Ohio to begin monitoring community wastewater for potential surge of coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the state will begin monitoring wastewater to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said the state will be posting about a new coronavirus wastewater monitoring network.

“The system will give us an earlier warning sign of possible COVID-19 case increases in any given community and allow decision-makers to more quickly plan prevention and response efforts,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine announcing a new effort to monitor wastewater and hopefully detect levels of COVID-19 before we see outbreaks. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Lp1WUnRSrn — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 3, 2020

According to DeWine, each wastewater treatment plant covers specific service areas, which will help provide info on whether a local surge of coronavirus cases may be imminent.

You can find information on the wastewater monitoring network at coronavirus.ohio.go

