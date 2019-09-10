Ohio trooper protects geese crossing busy roadway

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trooper from Canfield warmed hearts Sunday after he pulled extra duty for some local wildlife.

Brent Covan said he was coming home from an evening church service when he came upon an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser parked across the lanes of US-224, near IHOP.

The trooper, Ben Miller, had stopped to block traffic so several geese could cross the road safely.

Covan’s wife snapped a picture just as the geese were meandering to the curb.

Miller said he just wanted to make sure that everyone was safe.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to see them get hit or people slam on their brakes and cause a bunch of accidents,’” he said, talking about why he pulled over.

Miller said he has grown up with animals and considers himself an animal lover.