Ohio unemployment rate unchanged in December

OHIO (AP) – Ohio’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in December for the fourth month in a row.

State officials said Friday that seasonally adjusted nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 9,800 jobs in December with 5.6 million people employed.

The number of those unemployed in Ohio was up 1,000 from November to December. The number of those unemployed decreased by 4,000.

Ohio’s unemployment rate the previous December stood at 4.6%. The national rate of unemployment was 3.5% in December, unchanged from the previous month, and down from 3.9% in December 2018.