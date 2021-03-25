Ohio University announces commencement schedule

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University has confirmed the dates and times of its Spring 2021 Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement ceremonies.

University officials say all of the ceremonies will take place at Peden Stadium, rain or shine. Gates will open to the public 90 minutes before each ceremony’s start time.

Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m.:

Graduate Commencement Ceremony for Masters and Doctoral Candidates – All Colleges

Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m.

Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Business and the College of Communication

Saturday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences, the College of Education and the College of Engineering and Technology

Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m.

Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Fine Arts, the Honors Tutorial College, the College of Health Sciences and Professions, the Center for International Studies and the University College

The university says students participating in the ceremonies must wear regalia and order it by April 17 to ensure it is delivered by their Commencement ceremony. Officials say students who have RSVP’d by the deadline will be emailed instructions on obtaining two mobile tickets for their guests.

Seating for the ceremonies is general admission.

Any students who plan to participate virtually can access the livestream link the day of their ceremony. For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement, or email the university at commencement@ohio.edu.