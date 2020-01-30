Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ohio University board approves new esport community

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gaming console_1521128707223.jpg-794306118.jpg

ATHENS, Oh. (WOWK) – The Ohio University Board of Trustees has approved a new esports gaming center for the university.

The $650,000 project is part of a presidential initiative to bring multi-dimensional scholarships through video gaming to the university. The esports facility will be located in Scripps Hall.

The space will include a competition room, club practice room, social gaming area, office space and a broadcasting booth. Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2020 and be completed by August 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events