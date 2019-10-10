Ohio University issues 3 sororities, professional fraternity cease & desist orders

ATHENS, Ohio (WOWK) – Ohio University has issued a cease and desist order for three sororities governed by the Women’s Panhellenic Association (WPA) and one professional fraternity after receiving reported allegations of hazing.

The four organizations, Delta Zeta’s Omicron Gamma chapter; Chi Omega’s Tau Alpha chapter; Pi Beta Phi’s Ohio Alpha chapter; and Phi Chi Theta, received notification of an administrative investigation by the University.

The Ohio University Police Department has reviewed initial allegations of the four organizations listed above and says so far, none of those have risen to the level of actionable criminal activity. The police routinely coordinate with those conducting the administrative investigations, and if additional information emerges to suggest a crime occurred, the policy will get involved immediately.



In a statement, the university said, “We take every allegation of hazing very seriously. At this time, we do not have reason to believe there is a systemic culture issue within the Women’s Panhellenic Association organizations nor within our professional fraternal organizations. However, decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, and the University reserves the right to take additional action as needed at any time.”



The university encourages anyone who has been subjected to or witnessed hazing, to report it on its webpage.



The university says it will continue its work to partner with students and other campus stakeholders to develop proactive measures to build a healthy culture and environment for our students.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories