Ohio University plans virtual ceremony for fall commencement

ATHENS, OH, (WOWK) – Ohio University’s Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony is going virtual.

University officials say the decision was based on the inability to safely gather in large groups due to the pandemic. The virtual plan was developed to celebrate the fall graduates while following the state’s guidelines on large gatherings.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, and will be streamed on www.ohio.edu/commencement.

“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”

The university says while virtual, the commencement will still be a formal academic ceremony with the name of each candidate for graduation announced during the event. Officials say the university leaders and special speakers giving addresses will be announced at a later time.

For more on the ceremony, visit the Ohio University Commencement website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.