Ohio University police investigating residence hall death

Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio University’s police are investigating a death in a campus residence call.

The department posted via its Twitter account late Saturday that there was an “unattended death” earlier in the day at Wilson Hall.

No other information was released, but police said based on the information they have, there’s no reason to believe that the death represents an ongoing threat to safety in the southeast Ohio community.

