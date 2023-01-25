ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking the public for assistance in an investigation of an alleged attack on a woman.

On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note under a Residence Assistant’s dorm door stating that a woman was attacked and strangled at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Police say at this time, there is a lack of evidence in the case and they are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Campus police reviewed video surveillance outside of Tiffin hall but did not discover any evidence to support the note. There was also no suspect information included in the note and officials were unable to investigate further as of Wednesday

OUPD asked anyone with information on the alleged incident to call the department at 740-593-1911 or email police@ohio.edu.