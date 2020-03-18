ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University has announced that it will postpone its spring commencement ceremonies and graduation activities on May 1 and May 2 at all regional campuses due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
University President Duane Nellis says the university will develop a plan for a postponed Commencement celebration when everyone can safely gather. The decision was made to align with the CDC’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter from the Nellis.
“The decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire University community,” Nellis said in a letter to the university. “Commencement is a significant occasion for our graduating Bobcats and their families, and I know we all feel a great sense of disappointment that we will not be able to celebrate their success together on May 2. However, I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving Commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at OHIO but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Mechanic at WV mine died trying to help driver with trailer
- White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing Wednesday
- Tamarack closed until further notice due to statewide mandate
- Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers Facebook Live educational programming
- 3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Kentucky
- Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Ohio University postpones commencement ceremony
- ‘It’s not going to be funny anymore’: Trumbull County, Ohio COVID-19 patient urges people to take it seriously
- Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam
- How to stay sane and active during the coronavirus outbreak