Ohio University postpones commencement ceremony

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University has announced that it will postpone its spring commencement ceremonies and graduation activities on May 1 and May 2 at all regional campuses due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

University President Duane Nellis says the university will develop a plan for a postponed Commencement celebration when everyone can safely gather. The decision was made to align with the CDC’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter from the Nellis.

“The decision to postpone was made in the best interest of our graduating students and our entire University community,” Nellis said in a letter to the university. “Commencement is a significant occasion for our graduating Bobcats and their families, and I know we all feel a great sense of disappointment that we will not be able to celebrate their success together on May 2. However, I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving Commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at OHIO but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time.”

