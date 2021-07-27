Ohio University suspends another frat for hazing violations

ATHENS, OH (AP) — Ohio University has suspended another fraternity for violating hazing rules.

The Athens-based school has notified the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi that it has been suspended for four years following an investigation by the school that revealed student code of conduct violations.

The fraternity accepted responsibility for providing false information to school officials or law enforcement and two hazing-related counts.

The suspension comes about two weeks after the university found the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta committed nine violations and was also suspended for four years.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a measure that put in place tougher penalties for hazing at Ohio universities and colleges starting this fall.