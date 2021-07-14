Ohio University suspends frat after anti-hazing law enacted

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A week after the state enacted an anti-hazing law in honor of an Ohio University student who died in 2018, the university suspended another fraternity for allegedly violating hazing rules.
The Athens-based school sent the Beta Chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity a notice Tuesday that it will be suspended for four years.
An investigation by the university revealed a pattern of student code of conduct violations.
It’s not clear what prompted the investigation.
The suspension follows Gov. Mike DeWine signing a bill into law that places tougher penalties for hazing at Ohio universities and colleges starting this fall.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.