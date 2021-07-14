Ohio University suspends frat after anti-hazing law enacted

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. A week after the state enacted an anti-hazing law in honor of an Ohio University student who died in 2018, the university suspended another fraternity for allegedly violating hazing rules. The southeast Ohio university sent the school’s Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta a notice Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that it will be suspended for four years. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A week after the state enacted an anti-hazing law in honor of an Ohio University student who died in 2018, the university suspended another fraternity for allegedly violating hazing rules.

The Athens-based school sent the Beta Chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity a notice Tuesday that it will be suspended for four years.

An investigation by the university revealed a pattern of student code of conduct violations.

It’s not clear what prompted the investigation.

The suspension follows Gov. Mike DeWine signing a bill into law that places tougher penalties for hazing at Ohio universities and colleges starting this fall.