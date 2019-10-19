Ohio University suspends more organizations amid hazing probe

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio University says two more fraternities have been suspended amid allegations of hazing.
The university said Thursday that Pi Kappa Phi and Alpha Kappa Psi have been suspended and the men’s rugby team received a cease-and-desist order this week.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the university has fielded allegations of hazing against a total of 16 student organizations, nine of them traditional fraternities, two business fraternities, three sororities, and the school’s marching band and rugby club.
All 16 of the organizations are being investigated by the university’s office for Community Standards and Student Responsibility.
The school has been under considerable scrutiny after the alleged hazing death of a freshmen student in November 2018 that led to the expulsion of a fraternity earlier this year.
