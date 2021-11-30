Ohio Vax-2-School first 30 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

(WJW) — Ohio’s Vax-2-School first 30 winners have been announced.

And the winners are:

Midori Ayres, Fremont Frank Brown, Toledo Drake Bryan, Novelty Madison Cooke, Maineville Paige Delmore, Seven Hills Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth Grant Fry, Doylestown Alice Jonas, Worthington Livia Kish, Akron Renee Kizlik, Eastlake Lydia Krausz, New Albany Lessah Lemaster, Enon Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights Mitchell Link, Jamestown Alena McCain, West Chester Spencer Meier, Cincinnati Claire Miller, Cincinnati Rachel Mohr, Dublin Martin Philip, West Chester Victoria Rahija, Mentor Donovan Simpson, Columbus Madeline Sines, Milford Center Sydney Stacho, Medina Emily Studer, Aurora Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander Alex Vargo, Rossford Katrina Whitmore, West Chester Makenna Wolf, Fremont

Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/0if69AhNGp — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Prizes include 150 $10,000 scholarships; half of the winners were chosen Nov. 22 and the other half were chosen Nov. 29.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram.

Ohio Vax-2-School winner announcements begin later today on our Twitter and Instagram! Winners will be announced here throughout the week! #OhioVax2School pic.twitter.com/dMfKf9JA8e — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

