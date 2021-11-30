Ohio Vax-2-School first 30 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program
(WJW) — Ohio’s Vax-2-School first 30 winners have been announced.
And the winners are:
- Midori Ayres, Fremont
- Frank Brown, Toledo
- Drake Bryan, Novelty
- Madison Cooke, Maineville
- Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
- Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
- Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
- Grant Fry, Doylestown
- Alice Jonas, Worthington
- Livia Kish, Akron
- Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
- Lydia Krausz, New Albany
- Lessah Lemaster, Enon
- Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
- Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
- Mitchell Link, Jamestown
- Alena McCain, West Chester
- Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
- Claire Miller, Cincinnati
- Rachel Mohr, Dublin
- Martin Philip, West Chester
- Victoria Rahija, Mentor
- Donovan Simpson, Columbus
- Madeline Sines, Milford Center
- Sydney Stacho, Medina
- Emily Studer, Aurora
- Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
- Alex Vargo, Rossford
- Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
- Makenna Wolf, Fremont
The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.
Prizes include 150 $10,000 scholarships; half of the winners were chosen Nov. 22 and the other half were chosen Nov. 29.
Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram.
Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Keep your eyes on FOX8.com for Tuesday’s list of winners.