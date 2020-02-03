Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame seeks nominees for next class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s Veterans Hall of Fame is seeking nominations to honor people who have continued to contribute to their communities after their military service.

Nominees must be current or past Ohio residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. They also must have been outstanding in volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Nearly 900 veterans have been inducted since the Hall of Fame’s 1992 inception. They include astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman and fast-food entrepreneur Dave Thomas.

The state Department of Veterans Services encourages people to submit nominations before a June 1, 2020, deadline.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories