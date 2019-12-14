Ohio wins appeal rehearing on Down syndrome abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s law banning abortions involving a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis is getting a new hearing. The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Friday to hear the case.
A three-judge panel from the 6th Circuit in October upheld a lower court decision placing the 2017 law on hold, ruling it likely was unconstitutional. The Ohio Attorney General appealed and asked the entire court to reconsider the constitutionality of barring doctors from performing such abortions.
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Planned Parenthood and abortion providers. Supporters argue the law is an anti-discrimination measure.
