Ohio woman accused of killing husband arrested following nationwide search

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WDTN) — A woman accused of killing her husband in southwest Ohio was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday following a nearly week long, nationwide search.

Investigators say Stormy Delehanty, 28, allegedly stabbed her husband to death last week in Deerfield Township, according to WDTN. His body was found by a relative on Monday evening, July 6. It is not clear when the stabbing happened.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers arrested Delehanty at Boulder Station Casino Saturday without incident.

A murder warrant for Delehanty was issued after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says she fled the area. Before being arrested, law enforcement said her last known location was in Utah on July 9.

Delehanty is being held in the Clark County Detention Center until she can be extradited back to Warren County, Ohio.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories