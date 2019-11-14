Ohio worker rescued from McDonald’s sign

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — Emergency crews had to rescue a worker from a high-rise McDonald’s sign in Middletown, Ohio on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Firefighters responded to the scene after getting reports that the man was stuck.

The caller said the 135-foot lift the worker was on was in tilt mode and could not be moved up or down. It appears that the lift itself was stuck.

The caller said safety regulations required that the man be removed from the lift platform before it could be straightened out. Crews were able to rescue him in just under an hour. It was below freezing at the time, but the fire chief said neither the worker nor rescuers suffered any weather-related injuries.

