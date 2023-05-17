Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – We have a winner! The Crazy Luck Trust, represented by John K. Krajewski, claimed Ohio’s fifth-largest jackpot prize of $252.6 million last month, the Ohio lottery reports.

The winning ticket was sold at the GetGo Cafe + Market in Macedonia on April 19.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

Lotto officials say the winner used the auto-pick feature to choose their numbers. It’s the fourth Powerball jackpot prize in Ohio’s history. Previous jackpot winners were sold in Curtice, Sunbury, and Conneaut.

The winner elected to receive the $134.7 million cash option payout, after the 24% and 4% federal and state tax withholdings.

The GetGo station in Macedonia won $100,000, which it gave to employees and made a donation to a local charity.