Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated.

Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, said a pregnant person who gets COVID-19 is at a higher risk of preterm delivery, which can lead to newborns going to the NICU. And Dr. Lisa Egbert of Paragon Women’s Health, said there is no significant increase of complications from receiving the vaccine.

Vanderhoff also announced that the state is updating its coronavirus dashboards to count a person who gets COVID-19 a second time as two cases, and to show vaccinations among age groups in greater detail.

