Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Ohio

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated.

Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, said a pregnant person who gets COVID-19 is at a higher risk of preterm delivery, which can lead to newborns going to the NICU. And Dr. Lisa Egbert of Paragon Women’s Health, said there is no significant increase of complications from receiving the vaccine.

Vanderhoff also announced that the state is updating its coronavirus dashboards to count a person who gets COVID-19 a second time as two cases, and to show vaccinations among age groups in greater detail.

You can watch the full news conference in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS