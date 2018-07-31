Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend has begun

COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN) – Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend.

From Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, certain items will be exempt from state and county sales and use taxes.

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

School instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less.

It’s an opportunity for parents to receive some tax relief during back-to-school shopping, which will also stimulate economic activity for Ohio’s retailers.

This year’s sales tax holiday was established by the state operating budget, House Bill 49.

This year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is the fourth consecutive one to be held in Ohio. The legislature also passed Senate Bill 226 to make it an annual occurrence during the first weekend of August.

The Ohio Department of Taxation provides detailed information about the sales tax holiday on its website, including information about what is and what is not exempt from sales tax during the holiday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also offered the following tips so shoppers can protect themselves against scams: