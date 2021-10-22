All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Ohio’s unemployment rate remains at 5.4%

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged at 5.4% for the past three months, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

ODJFS released the September unemployment numbers on Friday.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,900 over the month of September, according to ODJFS, to come in at 5,355,900.

The national unemployment rate is at 4.8%, the lowest since it climbed to a historic 14.8% during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS