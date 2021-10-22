Ohio’s unemployment rate remains at 5.4%

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged at 5.4% for the past three months, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
ODJFS released the September unemployment numbers on Friday.
Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,900 over the month of September, according to ODJFS, to come in at 5,355,900.
The national unemployment rate is at 4.8%, the lowest since it climbed to a historic 14.8% during the early days of the COVID pandemic.
