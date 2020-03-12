COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Thursday it is canceling tournament play.
The OHSAA said in a news conference Thursday it has decided to postpone indefinitely the regional boys’ basketball tournament, the state girls’ basketball tournament, the state ice hocket tournament and state wrestling tournament.
“This is certainly one of the toughest days,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. Snodgrass said the decision came about due to events “in the last eight hours.”
“As much as we want this opportunity for our kids and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass-gatherings create,” Snodgrass said.
It was just a week ago the OHSAA told schools it was moving forward with tournaments and held some play with limited attendance.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk postponed
- West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled
- NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5 confirmed cases, mass gathering ban announced
- Gobert health scare shuts down NBA, teammate tests positive
- OHSAA: All remaining high school tournaments canceled
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice hosts COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing
- West Virginia joins coalition taking fight against robocalls to U.S. Supreme Court
- Major League Soccer shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus
- Big 12, C-USA cancel basketball championships; WVU, Marshall games canceled