OHSAA limits admittance to upcoming state tourneys

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced changes to who will be allowed to watch the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and girls and boys basketball.

The changes were made following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that all indoor sporting events in Ohio should severely limit spectators to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass says they are following DeWine’s instructions for the safety of all Ohioans.

“This is a very difficult time and we need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this,” he says. “We must pull together to do the best we can to conduct these tournaments so that the student-athletes can still finish their seasons, which have gotten them to the pinnacle of their sport.”

All previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and girls and boys basketball are now void and new tickets will be sold per sport.

Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in approximately four to five weeks. Tickets purchased with cash at the Ohio State University ticket office can be returned for a refund on-site.

STATE WRESTLING

State qualifying student-athletes will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase all-session ticket books.

State tournament coaches will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets.

Tickets will only be sold as all-session ticket books.

REGIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL

Beginning Wednesday, student-athletes on the participating school tournament roster (players and cheerleaders) can designate four family members to purchase a ticket for the game.

Coaches for that team can each designate two family members to purchase tickets.

School administrators and the bus drive each receive one free ticket for themselves and a guest.

Each regional site will work with the participating schools regarding its team list and ticket sales process, which will be cash only at entry.

STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Student-athletes on the 16 state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at St. John Arena.

Coaches and administrators of the state tournament teams will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets.

Tickets will only be sold as single-session tickets.

STATE ICE HOCKEY

Student-athletes on the four state-qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at Nationwide Arena.

State tournament coaches and school administrators will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets.

Tickets will only be sold as single-session ticket books.

At all OHSAA state and regional tournaments this week and next week, all events surrounding the games are canceled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, various meetings, merchandise sales and other display booths.

