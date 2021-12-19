One dead after a crash in Meigs County

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio officials are investigating a car accident that happened around 8pm on US 33 and left one person dead.

Kaila Christian, 24, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz. Ann Johnson, 67, was driving a 2019 Freightliner semi. Christian is said to have been driving westbound when she attempted to pass another driver and hit Johnson head on in the eastbound lane.

The passenger in Christian’s car, Brenton McDonald, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash.

Both Christian and McDonald were transported to the Holzer Medical Center in Pomeroy where Christian was pronounced dead.