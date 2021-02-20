One dead after icy-road related crash in Gallipolis

MEGIS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a truck crashed early Saturday morning in Gallipolis.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Elmer B. Parsons III, 42, of Racine, was traveling Northeast on State Route 124 in a truck when he lost control on black ice, slid off the road and stuck an embankment around 7:30 a.m.

Parsons was ejected from the truck.

The roadway was closed for about three hours as a result of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.