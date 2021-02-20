One dead after icy-road related crash in Gallipolis

MEGIS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a truck crashed early Saturday morning in Gallipolis.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says Elmer B. Parsons III, 42, of Racine, was traveling Northeast on State Route 124 in a truck when he lost control on black ice, slid off the road and stuck an embankment around 7:30 a.m.
Parsons was ejected from the truck.
The roadway was closed for about three hours as a result of the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.